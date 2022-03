Galthié set to stay as France rugby coach until 2027

PARIS (AP) — France rugby coach Fabien Galthié is set to sign a contract extension to keep him in his…

PARIS (AP) — France rugby coach Fabien Galthié is set to sign a contract extension to keep him in his role through the 2027 World Cup.

Galthié led the French to their first Six Nations title in 12 years after completing the Grand Slam with a 25-13 win over England on Saturday.

He was offered a new deal on Friday by Bernard Laporte, the president of the French Rugby Federation.

“It’s a project,” Galthié said Wednesday, “not just a contract.”

Galthié took charge of the French team after the 2019 World Cup.

The 2023 World Cup will be held in France.

