Gallese helps Orlando City earn scoreless tie with Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had five saves to help Orlando City earn a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire…

CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had five saves to help Orlando City earn a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The Fire came close to scoring twice. Gallese made an acrobatic save on a Stanislav Ivanov curling corner kick in the 18th minute. Kacper Przybylko just missed on a header in the 85th minute.

Orlando thought it had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso’s long shot deflected past Chicago keeper Gaga Slonina, but it was disallowed after a video review showed Ercan Kara handled the ball in the build-up.

The Fire (0-0-2) outshot Orlando City (1-0-1) 9-4. Chicago has played two scoreless ties to open the season.

Both teams next play on Mar. 12, with the Fire visiting D.C. United while Orlando hosts Cincinnati.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.