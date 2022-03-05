RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Gallese helps Orlando City earn scoreless tie with Chicago

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:24 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Pedro Gallese had five saves to help Orlando City earn a 0-0 draw with the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

The Fire came close to scoring twice. Gallese made an acrobatic save on a Stanislav Ivanov curling corner kick in the 18th minute. Kacper Przybylko just missed on a header in the 85th minute.

Orlando thought it had grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 73rd minute when Junior Urso’s long shot deflected past Chicago keeper Gaga Slonina, but it was disallowed after a video review showed Ercan Kara handled the ball in the build-up.

The Fire (0-0-2) outshot Orlando City (1-0-1) 9-4. Chicago has played two scoreless ties to open the season.

Both teams next play on Mar. 12, with the Fire visiting D.C. United while Orlando hosts Cincinnati.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Categories:

