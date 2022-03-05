CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Gainey leads South Carolina…

Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Longwood after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-15, 10-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (24-6, 15-1 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Longwood Lancers after Jordan Gainey scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-62 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers have gone 16-1 in home games. Longwood leads the Big South with 76.2 points and is shooting 45.2%.

The Spartans are 10-6 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Longwood won the last matchup 85-72 on Feb. 11. DeShaun Wade scored 23 to help lead Longwood to the victory, and Gainey scored 16 points for South Carolina Upstate.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Bryson Mozone is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

Pentagon shutting down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up