Gainey leads South Carolina Upstate against Longwood after 20-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-15, 10-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (24-6, 15-1 Big South) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (14-15, 10-6 Big South) vs. Longwood Lancers (24-6, 15-1 Big South)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays the Longwood Lancers after Jordan Gainey scored 20 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 72-62 win against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Lancers have gone 16-1 in home games. Longwood leads the Big South with 76.2 points and is shooting 45.2%.

The Spartans are 10-6 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks third in the Big South shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Longwood won the last matchup 85-72 on Feb. 11. DeShaun Wade scored 23 to help lead Longwood to the victory, and Gainey scored 16 points for South Carolina Upstate.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hill is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Wade is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Longwood.

Bryson Mozone is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Spartans. Gainey is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 73.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.