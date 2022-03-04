Gainey leads Brown against Yale after 25-point game

Brown Bears (13-15, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-11, 10-3 Ivy League) New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Brown Bears (13-15, 5-8 Ivy League) at Yale Bulldogs (16-11, 10-3 Ivy League)

New Haven, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown visits the Yale Bulldogs after Jaylan Gainey scored 25 points in Brown’s 81-74 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-3 at home. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Azar Swain averaging 3.7.

The Bears are 5-8 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League shooting 32.0% from deep. Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Bears shooting 40.4% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. Yale won the last matchup 66-63 on Jan. 17. Swain scored 22 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swain is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bulldogs. Jalen Gabbidon is averaging 13.7 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 51.7% over the last 10 games for Yale.

Tamenang Choh is scoring 13.8 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Lilly is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.5 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

