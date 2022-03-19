RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Sports » Former Argentina player Aramburu…

Former Argentina player Aramburu killed in Paris

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Former Argentina rugby player Federico Aramburu was killed in Paris early Saturday, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. He was 42.

Prosecutors confirmed to The Associated Press that a murder investigation has been opened.

L’Équipe sports daily first reported Aramburu’s death. According to the newspaper, Aramburu was fatally shot in the early hours of Saturday outside a Paris bar following an altercation involving four people including Aramburu and a friend of his.

The prosecutor’s office did not give more details about Aramburu’s death but confirmed shots were fired during the incident and that he died in the street.

Aramburu, who made 22 international appearances for Argentina during his career, played for Biarritz, Perpignan and Dax in the French league. He won the French championship twice with Biarritz, in 2005 and 2006.

According to L’Équipe, Aramburu lived in France and had planned to travel to Argentina next week.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up