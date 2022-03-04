Fordham hosts George Washington after Bamisile’s 30-point showing

George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Colonials (12-16, 8-8 A-10) at Fordham Rams (14-15, 7-10 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on the Fordham Rams after Joe Bamisile scored 30 points in George Washington’s 98-93 overtime win over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Rams are 9-4 on their home court. Fordham ranks sixth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Colonials are 8-8 against A-10 opponents. George Washington gives up 72 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won the last meeting 64-55 on Jan. 30. James Bishop scored 25 points to help lead the Colonials to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Quisenberry is shooting 37.4% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rams. Josh Navarro is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fordham.

Ricky Lindo Jr. is averaging 7.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Colonials. Bamisile is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for George Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, seven steals and two blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Colonials: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.9 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

