Fofana leads Canisius against Siena after 21-point game

Siena Saints (15-12, 12-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (10-20, 6-13 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts the Siena Saints after Ahamadou Fofana scored 21 points in Canisius’ 78-67 win against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Golden Griffins have gone 8-5 at home. Canisius gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Saints are 12-7 against MAAC opponents. Siena averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Siena won the last matchup 73-65 on Feb. 2. Anthony Gaines scored 24 points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacco Fritz is averaging 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Jordan Henderson is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Canisius.

Colby Rogers is averaging 14 points for the Saints. Gaines is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.