Florida A&M hosts Garrett and Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-20, 7-10 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-16, 10-7 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-20, 7-10 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after Marcus Garrett scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 69-63 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 7-4 at home. Florida A&M has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 7-10 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Bethune-Cookman won the last meeting 66-59 on Jan. 4. Kevin Davis scored 26 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Randolph is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Kamron Reaves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Garrett is averaging 13.4 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.