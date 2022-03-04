CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Florida A&M hosts Garrett…

Florida A&M hosts Garrett and Bethune-Cookman

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (9-20, 7-10 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (12-16, 10-7 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Florida A&M Rattlers after Marcus Garrett scored 27 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 69-63 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 7-4 at home. Florida A&M has a 2-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 7-10 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Bethune-Cookman won the last meeting 66-59 on Jan. 4. Kevin Davis scored 26 points to help lead the Wildcats to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MJ Randolph is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Kamron Reaves is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Garrett is averaging 13.4 points for the Wildcats. Joe French is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up