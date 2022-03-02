FGCU faces Bellarmine after Dunn-Martin’s 26-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-10, 10-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-13, 11-5 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (21-10, 10-6 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (17-13, 11-5 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits the Bellarmine Knights after Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 26 points in FGCU’s 81-72 victory over the North Alabama Lions.

The Knights are 8-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 7-11 against opponents over .500.

The Eagles are 10-6 against ASUN opponents. FGCU ranks ninth in the ASUN allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Bellarmine won 74-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 30. CJ Fleming led Bellarmine with 23 points, and Dunn-Martin led FGCU with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Penn is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Knights. Fleming is averaging 20.5 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

Dunn-Martin averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Samuel is averaging 11.8 points, nine rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

