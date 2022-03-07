Fall scores for LAFC in 1-1 tie with Timbers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored the tying goal for Los Angeles FC in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Fall’s game-tying goal came in the third minute of stoppage time for LAFC (1-0-1). Brian Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

Yimmi Chara was the only member of the Timbers (0-0-2) to score.

LAFC outshot the Timbers 14-5, with six shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Maxime Crepeau saved two of the three shots he faced for LAFC. Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers.

Portland played a man down for about 30 minutes after Claudio Bravo was shown yellow cards in the 36th and 62nd minutes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting Inter Miami while the Timbers host Austin.

