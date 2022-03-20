RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Fagundez scores in 70th minutes as Austin ties Sounders 1-1

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 7:13 PM

AUSTIN,. Texas (AP) — Diego Fagundez scored the equalizer for Austin in a 1-1 tie with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Fagundez’s game-tying goal came in the 70th minute for Austin (2-1-1).

Will Bruin was the only member of the Sounders (1-2-1) to score.

Austin outshot the Sounders 19-11, with eight shots on goal to four for the Sounders.

Brad Stuver saved three of the four shots he faced for Austin. Stefan Cleveland made seven saves for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with Austin visiting the San Jose Earthquakes while the Sounders visit Minnesota United.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

