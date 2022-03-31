F1 driver Vettel back for Australian GP after COVID recovery

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19, the Formula One…

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel is “fit to race” after recovering from COVID-19, the Formula One team said Thursday.

The four-time world champion will make his season debut at the Australian Grand Prix on April 10.

The 34-year-old German missed the first two races of the F1 season — in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia — because of his coronavirus infection.

“We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now fit to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 F1 season,” the British team said.

Reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg had replaced Vettel for both races, finishing 17th in Bahrain and then 12th in Saudi Arabia.

Aston Martin is still searching for its first points this season.

