Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for 1st time since collapse

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 7:12 AM

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen has been recalled to the Denmark squad for the first time since he collapsed after a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June.

The 30-year-old playmaker, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has resumed his playing career in the last month at English Premier League club Brentford.

Denmark plays a friendly away against the Netherlands on March 26 and hosts Serbia on March 29 as it prepares for the World Cup in Qatar in November.

“Christian is in a pretty good physical condition,” Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said. “I saw him against Burnley last Saturday where he was the best player on the pitch. He is a player who thinks faster than most people do.”

