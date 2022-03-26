All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 59 36 15 6…

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 59 36 15 6 2 80 218 171 Newfoundland 56 36 17 3 0 75 221 159 Worcester 59 28 25 4 2 62 206 203 Maine 59 26 27 4 2 58 178 198 Trois-Rivieres 55 25 26 3 1 54 183 199 Adirondack 60 25 33 2 0 52 179 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 62 39 19 3 1 82 194 160 Florida 62 34 18 6 4 78 207 164 Jacksonville 60 35 20 3 2 75 173 147 Orlando 62 31 27 4 0 66 170 192 Greenville 60 27 26 4 3 61 167 166 Norfolk 60 21 34 2 3 47 156 223 South Carolina 62 21 35 6 0 48 147 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 60 40 17 1 2 83 223 168 Fort Wayne 60 33 20 6 1 73 224 187 Wheeling 60 32 26 2 0 66 209 206 Cincinnati 62 32 27 3 0 67 212 204 Kalamazoo 60 31 29 0 0 62 189 212 Iowa 61 27 26 7 1 62 198 216 Indy 60 26 29 2 3 57 186 196

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 63 36 24 2 1 75 210 205 Rapid City 61 31 21 4 5 71 201 194 Idaho 63 33 27 2 1 69 190 165 Allen 59 28 24 6 1 63 197 202 Tulsa 63 31 27 3 2 67 190 199 Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218 Wichita 62 24 29 9 0 57 179 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 6, Utah 5

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

