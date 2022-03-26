RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden ends trip with unity message | War enters dangerous phase | 300 killed in Mariupol theater | How to help
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 59 36 15 6 2 80 218 171
Newfoundland 56 36 17 3 0 75 221 159
Worcester 59 28 25 4 2 62 206 203
Maine 59 26 27 4 2 58 178 198
Trois-Rivieres 55 25 26 3 1 54 183 199
Adirondack 60 25 33 2 0 52 179 229

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 62 39 19 3 1 82 194 160
Florida 62 34 18 6 4 78 207 164
Jacksonville 60 35 20 3 2 75 173 147
Orlando 62 31 27 4 0 66 170 192
Greenville 60 27 26 4 3 61 167 166
Norfolk 60 21 34 2 3 47 156 223
South Carolina 62 21 35 6 0 48 147 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 60 40 17 1 2 83 223 168
Fort Wayne 60 33 20 6 1 73 224 187
Wheeling 60 32 26 2 0 66 209 206
Cincinnati 62 32 27 3 0 67 212 204
Kalamazoo 60 31 29 0 0 62 189 212
Iowa 61 27 26 7 1 62 198 216
Indy 60 26 29 2 3 57 186 196

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 63 36 24 2 1 75 210 205
Rapid City 61 31 21 4 5 71 201 194
Idaho 63 33 27 2 1 69 190 165
Allen 59 28 24 6 1 63 197 202
Tulsa 63 31 27 3 2 67 190 199
Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218
Wichita 62 24 29 9 0 57 179 213

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Fort Wayne 5, Indy 2

Jacksonville 3, Florida 2

Norfolk 3, Reading 2

Orlando 4, Greenville 1

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

South Carolina 3, Trois-Rivieres 0

Wheeling 4, Kalamazoo 1

Allen 4, Toledo 3

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Iowa 5, Cincinnati 0

Atlanta 4, Rapid City 3

Idaho 3, Wichita 2

Tulsa 6, Utah 5

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Reading, 4 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greenville at Orlando, 2 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Allen at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

Lawmakers raise concerns about EEOC return to office plans

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

From ‘partner’ to ‘regulatory enforcer’: CISA takes on complex cyber incident reporting mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up