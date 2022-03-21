RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 56 34 14 6 2 76 207 163
Newfoundland 54 34 17 3 0 71 210 153
Worcester 56 27 23 4 2 60 196 193
Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194
Maine 58 26 26 4 2 58 175 194
Adirondack 58 25 31 2 0 52 175 217

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 61 38 19 3 1 80 190 157
Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157
Jacksonville 59 34 20 3 2 73 170 145
Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188
Greenville 58 26 25 4 3 59 164 161
Norfolk 59 20 34 2 3 45 153 221
South Carolina 61 20 35 6 0 46 144 201

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 58 39 16 1 2 81 218 163
Fort Wayne 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183
Wheeling 58 31 25 2 0 64 204 201
Cincinnati 60 31 26 3 0 65 208 199
Kalamazoo 58 31 27 0 0 62 188 204
Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212
Indy 58 25 28 2 3 55 180 190

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195
Rapid City 60 31 21 4 4 70 198 190
Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159
Allen 58 27 24 6 1 61 193 199
Tulsa 60 29 26 3 2 63 179 190
Kansas City 64 29 30 4 1 63 190 218
Wichita 60 24 28 8 0 56 173 203

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Reading 2

Atlanta 5, Jacksonville 4

Indy 4, Cincinnati 1

Kalamazoo 7, Wheeling 6

Maine 4, South Carolina 0

Allen 3, Wichita 1

Newfoundland 3, Worcester 2

Greenville 6, Norfolk 2

Toledo 3, Tulsa 1

Kansas City 5, Rapid City 4

Monday’s Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up