All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|55
|34
|13
|6
|2
|76
|205
|158
|Newfoundland
|53
|33
|17
|3
|0
|69
|207
|151
|Worcester
|55
|27
|22
|4
|2
|60
|194
|190
|Trois-Rivieres
|53
|25
|24
|3
|1
|54
|182
|194
|Maine
|57
|25
|26
|4
|2
|56
|171
|194
|Adirondack
|57
|24
|31
|2
|0
|50
|170
|215
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|60
|37
|19
|3
|1
|78
|185
|153
|Florida
|60
|34
|17
|5
|4
|77
|202
|157
|Jacksonville
|58
|34
|20
|2
|2
|72
|166
|140
|Orlando
|60
|29
|27
|4
|0
|62
|162
|188
|Greenville
|57
|25
|25
|4
|3
|57
|158
|159
|Norfolk
|58
|20
|33
|2
|3
|45
|151
|215
|South Carolina
|60
|20
|34
|6
|0
|46
|144
|197
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|57
|38
|16
|1
|2
|79
|215
|162
|Fort Wayne
|58
|31
|20
|6
|1
|69
|215
|183
|Wheeling
|57
|31
|25
|1
|0
|63
|198
|194
|Cincinnati
|59
|31
|25
|3
|0
|65
|207
|195
|Kalamazoo
|57
|30
|27
|0
|0
|60
|181
|198
|Iowa
|59
|26
|25
|7
|1
|60
|191
|212
|Indy
|57
|24
|28
|2
|3
|53
|176
|189
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|61
|36
|22
|2
|1
|75
|203
|195
|Rapid City
|59
|31
|20
|4
|4
|70
|194
|185
|Tulsa
|59
|29
|25
|3
|2
|63
|178
|187
|Idaho
|61
|31
|27
|2
|1
|65
|180
|159
|Allen
|57
|26
|24
|6
|1
|59
|190
|198
|Kansas City
|63
|28
|30
|4
|1
|61
|185
|214
|Wichita
|59
|24
|27
|8
|0
|56
|172
|200
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
South Carolina 2, Maine 0
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3
Florida 3, Orlando 2
Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4
Reading 5, Adirondack 2
Wheeling 4, Indy 1
Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3
Greenville 7, Norfolk 3
Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3
Tulsa 4, Toledo 1
Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2
Idaho 6, Utah 1
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.
South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.
Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Greenville at Norfolk, 5 p.m.
Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
