All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 55 34 13 6 2 76 205 158 Newfoundland 53 33 17 3 0 69 207 151 Worcester 55 27 22 4 2 60 194 190 Trois-Rivieres 53 25 24 3 1 54 182 194 Maine 57 25 26 4 2 56 171 194 Adirondack 57 24 31 2 0 50 170 215

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Atlanta 60 37 19 3 1 78 185 153 Florida 60 34 17 5 4 77 202 157 Jacksonville 58 34 20 2 2 72 166 140 Orlando 60 29 27 4 0 62 162 188 Greenville 57 25 25 4 3 57 158 159 Norfolk 58 20 33 2 3 45 151 215 South Carolina 60 20 34 6 0 46 144 197

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 57 38 16 1 2 79 215 162 Fort Wayne 58 31 20 6 1 69 215 183 Wheeling 57 31 25 1 0 63 198 194 Cincinnati 59 31 25 3 0 65 207 195 Kalamazoo 57 30 27 0 0 60 181 198 Iowa 59 26 25 7 1 60 191 212 Indy 57 24 28 2 3 53 176 189

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utah 61 36 22 2 1 75 203 195 Rapid City 59 31 20 4 4 70 194 185 Tulsa 59 29 25 3 2 63 178 187 Idaho 61 31 27 2 1 65 180 159 Allen 57 26 24 6 1 59 190 198 Kansas City 63 28 30 4 1 61 185 214 Wichita 59 24 27 8 0 56 172 200

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

South Carolina 2, Maine 0

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 3

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Kalamazoo 5, Iowa 4

Reading 5, Adirondack 2

Wheeling 4, Indy 1

Worcester 4, Newfoundland 3

Greenville 7, Norfolk 3

Cincinnati 4, Fort Wayne 3

Tulsa 4, Toledo 1

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Idaho 6, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

South Carolina at Maine, 3 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Greenville at Norfolk, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toledo at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

