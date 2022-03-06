All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|48
|29
|12
|6
|1
|65
|176
|142
|Newfoundland
|43
|27
|13
|3
|0
|57
|154
|116
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|23
|18
|3
|1
|50
|160
|153
|Maine
|50
|23
|21
|4
|2
|52
|155
|172
|Worcester
|48
|22
|21
|4
|1
|49
|167
|169
|Adirondack
|47
|18
|27
|2
|0
|38
|134
|179
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|54
|33
|17
|3
|1
|70
|167
|136
|Jacksonville
|50
|30
|16
|2
|2
|64
|144
|120
|Florida
|56
|31
|17
|4
|4
|70
|186
|145
|Orlando
|53
|27
|22
|4
|0
|58
|145
|166
|Greenville
|50
|20
|23
|4
|3
|47
|138
|148
|South Carolina
|53
|18
|29
|6
|0
|42
|134
|180
|Norfolk
|52
|18
|29
|2
|3
|41
|136
|193
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|50
|34
|13
|1
|2
|71
|187
|144
|Fort Wayne
|53
|28
|19
|5
|1
|62
|192
|167
|Wheeling
|51
|29
|21
|1
|0
|59
|180
|166
|Cincinnati
|52
|28
|21
|3
|0
|59
|181
|162
|Iowa
|54
|24
|23
|6
|1
|55
|173
|190
|Kalamazoo
|51
|25
|26
|0
|0
|50
|161
|183
|Indy
|53
|23
|25
|2
|3
|51
|165
|174
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|55
|32
|20
|2
|1
|67
|184
|178
|Rapid City
|56
|28
|20
|4
|4
|64
|183
|177
|Idaho
|55
|29
|23
|2
|1
|61
|164
|141
|Tulsa
|54
|26
|24
|2
|2
|56
|158
|172
|Allen
|52
|23
|22
|6
|1
|53
|168
|179
|Kansas City
|56
|27
|26
|2
|1
|57
|164
|184
|Wichita
|55
|23
|24
|8
|0
|54
|159
|179
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0
South Carolina 5, Orlando 2
Florida 3, Greenville 0
Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2
Reading 4, Wheeling 2
Maine 4, Worcester 3
Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4
Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3
Allen 4, Idaho 2
Iowa 6, Kansas City 1
Rapid City 10, Utah 2
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.