Home » Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:09 AM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 48 29 12 6 1 65 176 142
Newfoundland 43 27 13 3 0 57 154 116
Trois-Rivieres 45 23 18 3 1 50 160 153
Maine 50 23 21 4 2 52 155 172
Worcester 48 22 21 4 1 49 167 169
Adirondack 47 18 27 2 0 38 134 179

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Atlanta 54 33 17 3 1 70 167 136
Jacksonville 50 30 16 2 2 64 144 120
Florida 56 31 17 4 4 70 186 145
Orlando 53 27 22 4 0 58 145 166
Greenville 50 20 23 4 3 47 138 148
South Carolina 53 18 29 6 0 42 134 180
Norfolk 52 18 29 2 3 41 136 193

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 50 34 13 1 2 71 187 144
Fort Wayne 53 28 19 5 1 62 192 167
Wheeling 51 29 21 1 0 59 180 166
Cincinnati 52 28 21 3 0 59 181 162
Iowa 54 24 23 6 1 55 173 190
Kalamazoo 51 25 26 0 0 50 161 183
Indy 53 23 25 2 3 51 165 174

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 55 32 20 2 1 67 184 178
Rapid City 56 28 20 4 4 64 183 177
Idaho 55 29 23 2 1 61 164 141
Tulsa 54 26 24 2 2 56 158 172
Allen 52 23 22 6 1 53 168 179
Kansas City 56 27 26 2 1 57 164 184
Wichita 55 23 24 8 0 54 159 179

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 2

Indy 5, Trois-Rivieres 0

Tulsa 4, Kalamazoo 1

Orlando 4, South Carolina 3

Reading 5, Worcester 3

Fort Wayne 8, Toledo 3

Atlanta 6, Norfolk 2

Greenville 2, Florida 0

Allen 3, Idaho 1

Kansas City 2, Wichita 1

Utah 2, Rapid City 1

Saturday’s Games

Indy 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 0

South Carolina 5, Orlando 2

Florida 3, Greenville 0

Kalamazoo 6, Tulsa 2

Reading 4, Wheeling 2

Maine 4, Worcester 3

Atlanta 5, Norfolk 4

Fort Wayne 5, Cincinnati 3

Allen 4, Idaho 2

Iowa 6, Kansas City 1

Rapid City 10, Utah 2

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Orlando at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 3:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 5:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Idaho at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

