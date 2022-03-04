Eastern Washington takes home win streak into matchup with Portland State

Portland State Vikings (12-15, 10-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (12-15, 10-9 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (16-14, 10-9 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Eagles face Portland State.

The Eagles are 8-3 in home games. Eastern Washington ranks second in the Big Sky with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Angelo Allegri averaging 5.2.

The Vikings are 10-9 in conference games. Portland State is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Eastern Washington won 63-58 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Steele Venters led Eastern Washington with 20 points, and Khalid Thomas led Portland State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Linton Acliese is averaging 15.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Venters is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Washington.

Michael Carter III is averaging 10 points for the Vikings. Ezekiel Alley is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 24.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

