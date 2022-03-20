RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Duplantis sets pole vault world record of 6.20m in Belgrade

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 4:52 PM

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Olympic champion Mondo Duplantis again broke his own pole vault world record with a 6.20-meter clearance at the world indoor championships on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Swede had promised “something higher” at the event and set the new mark at his third and final attempt. He had already secured his first world title with a clearance of 6.05.

Duplantis had a 6.19-meter clearance on March 7 at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting at the same Stark Arena, extending his record from 6.18 that was set in February 2020 in Glasgow.

Also Sunday, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas broke her own women’s world record with a leap of 15.74 meters at the same championships.

