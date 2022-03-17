RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Home » Sports » Du Preez leads Steyn…

Du Preez leads Steyn City Championship in South Africa

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Big-hitting South African James Hart du Preez carded a 9-under 63 to take a one-shot lead after the first round of the European tour’s Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Du Preez raised the prospect of a 59 when he was 11 under with two holes to play but finished with two bogeys. He was one shot ahead of compatriots Jaco Ahlers and Shaun Norris and Italy’s Nino Bertasio.

A 59 wouldn’t have counted as a tie of the tour record, though, as players benefited from preferred lies at Steyn City after heavy rain in recent days.

Du Preez, who is listed as 6-foot-9 by the tour, had two eagles and seven birdies in his opening round.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up