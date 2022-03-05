RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Dotson’s goal helps Minnesota tie 1-1 with Nashville

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 9:30 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hassani Dotson scored the equalizer for Minnesota United in a 1-1 draw with Nashville on Saturday.

C.J. Sapong was the only member of Nashville (1-0-1) to score.

United outshot Nashville 12-11, with four shots on goal to three for Nashville.

Tyler Miller saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis made three saves for Nashville.

United next plays on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls on the road, and Nashville will visit Dallas on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

