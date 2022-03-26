Dell Match Play Results

|Saturday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Fourth round
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Billy Horschel (12), United States, 1 up.
Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, 4 and 3.
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Richard Bland (54), England, 3 and 2.
Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 19 holes.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Adam Scott (32), Australia, 1 up.
Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Kevin Na (25), United States, 22 holes.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 5 and 3.
Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Collin Morikawa (2), United States, 7 and 6.
Quarterfinals
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 3 and 2.
Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Brooks Koepka (16), United States, 2 up.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 3.
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, 2 up.
