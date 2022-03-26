Dell Match Play Results

Saturday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas…

Saturday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses) Fourth round

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Billy Horschel (12), United States, 1 up.

Seamus Power (42), Ireland, def. Tyrrell Hatton (13), England, 4 and 3.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Richard Bland (54), England, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka (16), United States, def. Jon Rahm (1), Spain, 19 holes.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Adam Scott (32), Australia, 1 up.

Will Zalatoris (24), United States, def. Kevin Na (25), United States, 22 holes.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Takumi Kanaya (56), Japan, 5 and 3.

Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, def. Collin Morikawa (2), United States, 7 and 6.

Quarterfinals

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Seamus Power (42), Ireland, 3 and 2.

Dustin Johnson (8), United States, def. Brooks Koepka (16), United States, 2 up.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Will Zalatoris (24), United States, 4 and 3.

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Abraham Ancer (15), Mexico, 2 up.

