Dell Match Play Results

|Sunday
|At Austin Country Club
|Austin, Texas
|Purse: $12 million
|Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
|(Seedings in parentheses)
|Semifinals
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.
Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 2 up.
|Championship
Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (29), United States, 4 and 3.
|Consolation
Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.
