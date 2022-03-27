RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | Live updates | How to help
Dell Match Play Results

The Associated Press

March 27, 2022, 7:05 PM

Sunday
At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Purse: $12 million
Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71
(Seedings in parentheses)
Semifinals

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 2 up.

Championship

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (29), United States, 4 and 3.

Consolation

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.

