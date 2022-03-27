Dell Match Play Results

Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas…

Sunday At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas Purse: $12 million Yardage: 7,108; Par: 71 At Austin Country Club Austin, Texas (Seedings in parentheses) Semifinals

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.

Kevin Kisner (29), United States, def. Corey Conners (36), Canada, 2 up.

Championship

Scottie Scheffler (5), United States, def. Kevin Kisner (29), United States, 4 and 3.

Consolation

Corey Conners (36), Canada, def. Dustin Johnson (8), United States, 3 and 1.

