Defending MLS Cup champ NYCFC beats Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 3:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Callens scored a goal — the first this season for the defending MLS Cup champions — and New York City FC breezed to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Santiago Rodriguez added what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 20th minute for NYCFC (1-1-1).

Talles Magno scored in the 64th minute and Thiago Andrade found the net in the 83rd to cap the scoring for NYCFC.

Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in the 52nd minute for Montreal, which has lost three straight to open the season.

NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with a 9-1 edge in shots on goal.

Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

