RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » Sports » Defending champion NYCFC beats…

Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 3:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Rodriguez’s goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute.

NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago.

Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0).

NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC hosting the Philadelphia Union while Montreal visits Atlanta United.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up