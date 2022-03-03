CORONAVIRUS NEWS: George Mason eases restrictions | Metro gets additional COVID relief funds | COVID's impact on economy | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Daniel Gavins leads Kenya…

Daniel Gavins leads Kenya Open by 1 after first-round 64

The Associated Press

March 3, 2022, 11:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — English golfer Daniel Gavins went on a run of six birdies in seven holes around the turn in shooting 7-under 64 Thursday to lead the Kenya Open by one stroke after the first round.

The 190th-ranked Gavins made nine birdies in total at Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi.

Johannes Veerman of the United States and Shubhankar Sharma of India were tied for second after 66s.

South Africa’s Justin Harding, the defending champion of the European tour event, was in a tie for ninth after shooting 68.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

GAO rejects legal challenges to multibillion dollar military moving contract

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up