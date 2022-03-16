RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Cruz Azul downs Montreal in Champions League quarters

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:20 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Cruz Azul advanced to the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals with a 2-1 aggregate victory over Montreal after a 1-1 draw Wednesday night.

The teams played the second leg of their quarterfinal at Olympic Stadium after Liga MX’s Cruz Azul won the opening leg 1-0 last week at Aztec Stadium in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul will face the winner of a quarterfinal between New England and Pumas UNAM in an April semifinal. New England won the first leg 3-0 at home heading into the second leg Wednesday night.

After Uriel Antuna’s goal gave Cruz Azul the lead in the 44th minute, Montreal pulled even on Rudy Camacho’s header in the 79th.

Montreal was also down 1-0 after the first leg of their Round of 16 match against Santos Laguna, but rebounded with a 3-0 victory in the second leg to advance. Montreal was one of four Major League Soccer teams playing in the Champions League quarterfinals.

