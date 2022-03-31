RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Coyotes star Clayton Keller taken off ice on stretcher

The Associated Press

March 31, 2022, 12:44 AM

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Clayton Keller was taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent leg injury Wednesday night.

Keller was hurt with 5:15 remaining in Arizona’s game against San Jose. He was skating toward the Sharks’ net when he got knocked off stride and crashed into the boards behind the goal. He remained prone on the ice for about five minutes before being wheeled off.

Keller has 28 goals and 35 assists this season.

