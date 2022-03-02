Coppin State hosts Morgan State after Conteh’s 22-point performance

Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC) Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Morgan State Bears (11-13, 6-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 6-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts the Morgan State Bears after Sita Conteh scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 80-67 win against the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 3-5 in home games. Coppin State is third in the MEAC with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyree Corbett averaging 5.8.

The Bears are 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is second in the MEAC scoring 76.2 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Coppin State won 79-76 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Nendah Tarke led Coppin State with 22 points, and De’Torrion Ware led Morgan State with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbett is shooting 46.8% and averaging 13.0 points for the Eagles. Kyle Cardaci is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Ware averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc. Lagio Grantsaan is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

