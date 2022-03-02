Cooper leads Central Arkansas against Jacksonville after 21-point outing

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (19-9, 11-5 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (11-19, 7-9 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (19-9, 11-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces the Jacksonville Dolphins after Collin Cooper scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 74-73 win against the Stetson Hatters.

The Dolphins are 14-0 in home games. Jacksonville averages 67.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Sugar Bears have gone 7-9 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jared Chatham averaging 2.1.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Dolphins won 79-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Tyreese Davis led the Dolphins with 22 points, and Cooper led the Sugar Bears with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevion Nolan averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Workman is averaging 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Jacksonville.

Camren Hunter is averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sugar Bears. Eddy Kayouloud is averaging 15.7 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the past 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

