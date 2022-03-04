CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Colorado takes road win streak into matchup with Utah

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 3:02 AM

Colorado Buffaloes (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Buffaloes play Utah.

The Utes are 7-8 in home games. Utah is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 69.7 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Buffaloes are 11-8 against conference opponents. Colorado is fifth in the Pac-12 with 33.6 rebounds per game led by Jabari Walker averaging 9.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colorado won 81-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Walker led Colorado with 22 points, and Branden Carlson led Utah with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Anthony is averaging nine points and 7.3 rebounds for the Utes. Carlson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Walker is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.4 points for the Buffaloes. Evan Battey is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71 points per game.

Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, seven steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

