Collins and Mississippi Valley State host Jackson State

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-25, 2-15 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 8-9 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-25, 2-15 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (10-18, 8-9 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Jackson State Tigers after Terry Collins scored 24 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 72-69 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 in home games. Jackson State gives up 65.8 points and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 2-15 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 1-15 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Jackson State won the last meeting 69-65 on Feb. 5. Terence Lewis II scored 28 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayveous McKinnis is scoring 12.0 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Tigers. Lewis is averaging 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 53.3% over the past 10 games for Jackson State.

Caleb Hunter is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, while averaging 14.2 points. Collins is shooting 44.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 66 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 72.4 points, 28 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.