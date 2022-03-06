College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

All Times EST
Atlantic Hockey Association
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 4
Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 3, Niagara 2
Saturday, March 5
Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1
Boston U. 4, Niagara 1
Sunday, March 6
Big Ten Conference
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 4
Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3
Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1
Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1
Saturday, March 5
Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2
Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0
Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2
Sunday, March 6
Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. Penn St., 8 p.m.
CCHA
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 4
Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2
Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1
Saturday, March 5
Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2
Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2
Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2
Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2
Sunday, March 6
Bemidji St. vs. Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.
Lake Superior St. vs. Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.
ECAC
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Friday, March 4
Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2
Colgate 3, Yale 2
Union 3, Princeton 2
St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1
Saturday, March 5
Union 5, Princeton 1
Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2
Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1
Colgate 5, Yale 1
Sunday, March 6
St. Lawrence vs. Brown, 4 p.m.
Rensselaer vs. Dartmouth, 4 p.m.
Hockey East
First Round
Wednesday, March 9
Boston College vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Merrimack Warriors vs. Maine, 1 p.m.
Providence vs. Vermont, 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 12
UConn vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.
