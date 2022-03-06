College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

All Times EST x-if necessary Atlantic Hockey Association First Round (Best-of-3) Friday, March 4 Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1 Boston…

All Times EST

x-if necessary

Atlantic Hockey Association

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 3, Niagara 2

Saturday, March 5

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 4, Niagara 1

Sunday, March 6

Big Ten Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0

Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Sunday, March 6

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Penn St., 8 p.m.

CCHA

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2

Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2

Sunday, March 6

Bemidji St. vs. Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

ECAC

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2

Colgate 3, Yale 2

Union 3, Princeton 2

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1

Saturday, March 5

Union 5, Princeton 1

Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 5, Yale 1

Sunday, March 6

St. Lawrence vs. Brown, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Dartmouth, 4 p.m.

Hockey East

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Boston College vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Merrimack Warriors vs. Maine, 1 p.m.

Providence vs. Vermont, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12

UConn vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

