RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | People flee cities | What happens if US bans Russian oil? | Shell to stop buying Russian oil | Key things to know
Home » Sports » College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

College Hockey Conference Tournament Glances

The Associated Press

March 6, 2022, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

x-if necessary

Atlantic Hockey Association

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 3, Niagara 2

Saturday, March 5

Mercyhurst 2, Holy Cross 1

Boston U. 4, Niagara 1

Sunday, March 6

Big Ten Conference

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Ohio St. 4, Penn St. 3

Wisconsin 3, Notre Dame 1

Michigan 4, Michigan St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Notre Dame 3, Wisconsin 2

Michigan 8, Michigan St. 0

Penn St. 3, Ohio St. 2

Sunday, March 6

Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. Penn St., 8 p.m.

CCHA

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Northern Michigan 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Minnesota St. 3, St. Thomas 2

Bowling Green 2, Bemidji St. 1

Saturday, March 5

Lake Superior St. 3, Northern Michigan 2

Michigan Tech 3, Ferris St. 2

Bemidji St. 4, Bowling Green 2

Minnesota St. 8, St. Thomas 2

Sunday, March 6

Bemidji St. vs. Bowling Green, 6:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. vs. Northern Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

ECAC

First Round

(Best-of-3)

Friday, March 4

Dartmouth 3, Rensselaer 2

Colgate 3, Yale 2

Union 3, Princeton 2

St. Lawrence 4, Brown 1

Saturday, March 5

Union 5, Princeton 1

Rensselaer 3, Dartmouth 2

Brown 2, St. Lawrence 1

Colgate 5, Yale 1

Sunday, March 6

St. Lawrence vs. Brown, 4 p.m.

Rensselaer vs. Dartmouth, 4 p.m.

Hockey East

First Round

Wednesday, March 9

Boston College vs. New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Merrimack Warriors vs. Maine, 1 p.m.

Providence vs. Vermont, 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 12

UConn vs. Boston College, 1 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Beefing up its cybersecurity, Google buys Mandiant for $5.4B

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DHS expands zero trust without adding end user challenges

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up