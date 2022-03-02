Colgate takes on Bucknell after Richardson’s 23-point performance

Bucknell Bison (9-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-11, 16-2 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bucknell Bison (9-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (20-11, 16-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tucker Richardson scored 23 points in Colgate’s 74-69 victory over the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders have gone 12-1 at home. Colgate scores 75.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Bison are 5-13 in conference games. Bucknell gives up 78.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Colgate won 83-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 3. Ryan Moffatt led Colgate with 24 points, and Xander Rice led Bucknell with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Ferguson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Richardson is shooting 48.0% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games for Colgate.

Andrew Funk is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 17.8 points. Rice is shooting 45.4% and averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 10-0, averaging 70.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Bison: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 25.0 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.