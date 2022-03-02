Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Georgia Southern Eagles square off in Sun Belt Tournament

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-12, 8-8 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-15, 5-11 Sun Belt) vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (16-12, 8-8 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers play in the Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 11-6 at home. Coastal Carolina leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.0 boards. Essam Mostafa leads the Chanticleers with 9.4 rebounds.

The Eagles have gone 5-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Andrei Savrasov averaging 3.6.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Coastal Carolina won the last meeting 79-58 on Feb. 12. Vince Cole scored 28 to help lead Coastal Carolina to the win, and Elijah McCadden scored 14 points for Georgia Southern.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole is scoring 15.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Chanticleers. Rudi Williams is averaging 15.6 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the past 10 games for Coastal Carolina.

McCadden is shooting 48.8% and averaging 11.6 points for the Eagles. Kamari Brown is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 60.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

