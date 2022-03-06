Cleveland State Vikings and Wright State Raiders meet in Horizon Tournament

Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wright State Raiders (19-13, 15-7 Horizon) vs. Cleveland State Vikings (20-9, 15-6 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland State Vikings and Wright State Raiders meet in the Horizon Tournament.

The Vikings are 15-3 on their home court. Cleveland State leads the Horizon with 38.1 points in the paint led by Craig Beaudion averaging one.

The Raiders are 15-7 against Horizon opponents. Wright State has an 8-8 record against opponents over .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Cleveland State won 71-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Torrey Patton led Cleveland State with 25 points, and Tanner Holden led Wright State with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patton is averaging 14 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Vikings. D’Moi Hodge is averaging 15.4 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games for Cleveland State.

Holden is shooting 49.9% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raiders. Grant Basile is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 74 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, five steals and two blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

