Clemson meets NC State in ACC Tournament

NC State Wolf Pack (11-20, 4-16 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (16-15, 8-12 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -5.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers square off against the NC State Wolf Pack in the ACC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 11-5 at home. Clemson is sixth in the ACC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by David Collins averaging 5.8.

The Wolf Pack are 4-16 in conference matchups. NC State leads the ACC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dereon Seabron averaging 2.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Clemson won the last matchup 70-65 on Jan. 8. PJ Hall scored 20 to help lead Clemson to the victory, and Seabron scored 27 points for NC State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 10.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Seabron is averaging 17.3 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Terquavion Smith is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 73.9 points, 25.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.1 points.

