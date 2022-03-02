Chicago State visits Cal Baptist following Armstrong’s 22-point showing

Chicago State Cougars (7-22, 3-13 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 5-11 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Chicago State Cougars (7-22, 3-13 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 5-11 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cal Baptist -13; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist plays the Chicago State Cougars after Taran Armstrong scored 22 points in Cal Baptist’s 63-54 loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Lancers have gone 13-5 in home games. Cal Baptist leads the WAC with 16.4 assists per game led by Ty Rowell averaging 3.3.

The Cougars are 3-13 in WAC play. Chicago State has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Chicago State won 58-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. Jahsean Corbett led Chicago State with 13 points, and Daniel Akin led Cal Baptist with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akin is shooting 56.0% and averaging 12.1 points for the Lancers. Rowell is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

Brandon Betson is scoring 13.4 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Cougars. Corbett is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Chicago State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 23.3 rebounds, 10 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.