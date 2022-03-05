CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Chattanooga looks for 25th win of season in matchup against Citadel

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:22 AM

Citadel Bulldogs (13-17, 6-12 SoCon) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (24-7, 14-4 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Mocs face the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Mocs are 12-3 on their home court. Chattanooga has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs are 6-12 against SoCon opponents. Citadel is 8-14 against opponents with a winning record.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Chattanooga won 75-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Malachi Smith led Chattanooga with 19 points, and Tyler Moffe led Citadel with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mocs. David Jean-Baptiste is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Jason Roche is shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 13.4 points. Hayden Brown is averaging 16.7 points and 9.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Citadel.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

