Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 4:59 PM

(Home teams listed first)

All Times EST

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 15

Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 0

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Manchester City (England) 5

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Liverpool (England) 2.

RB Salzburg (Austria) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Chelsea (England) 2, Lille (France) 0

Villarreal (Spain) 1, Juventus (Italy) 1

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester United (England) 1

Benfica (Portugal) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, March 8

Bayern Munich 7, RB Salzburg 1, Bayern Munich wins on 8-2 aggregate

Liverpool 0, Inter Milan 1, Liverpool wins on 2-1 aggregate

Wednesday, March 9

Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 15

Ajax vs. Benfica, 4 p.m.

Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 16

Juventus vs. Villarreal, 4 p.m.

Lille vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

