Champions League Glance The Associated Press

(Home teams listed first) All Times EST SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 15 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 1, Real Madrid (Spain) 0 Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) 0, Manchester City (England) 5 Wednesday, Feb. 16 Inter Milan (Italy) 0, Liverpool (England) 2. RB Salzburg (Austria) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 1 Tuesday, Feb. 22 Chelsea (England) 2, Lille (France) 0 Villarreal (Spain) 1, Juventus (Italy) 1 Wednesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester United (England) 1 Benfica (Portugal) 2, Ajax (Netherlands) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 8 Bayern Munich 7, RB Salzburg 1, Bayern Munich wins on 8-2 aggregate Liverpool 0, Inter Milan 1, Liverpool wins on 2-1 aggregate Wednesday, March 9 Manchester City vs. Sporting Lisbon, 3 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. All Times EDT Tuesday, March 15 Ajax vs. Benfica, 4 p.m. Manchester United vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 16 Juventus vs. Villarreal, 4 p.m. Lille vs. Chelsea, 4 p.m.