Catalonia Volta: Italian rider hospitalized after collapsing

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 2:34 PM

MADRID (AP) — Italian rider Sonny Colbrelli collapsed and had to be rushed to a hospital after the first stage of the Catalonia Volta on Monday.

Team Bahrain Victorious said Colbrelli was in stable condition after falling unconscious at the end of the final sprint. He finished second, behind Michael Matthews.

Spanish media said CPR was performed on the 31-year-old rider after he fell unconscious.

