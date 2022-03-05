CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » Sports » Calvo scores tying goal,…

Calvo scores tying goal, Earthquakes draw with Crew 3-3

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 8:19 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Francisco Calvo scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 3-3 draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday.

Calvo scored the equalizer in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time for the Earthquakes (0-1-1). Calvo totaled two goals in the game.

The Earthquakes also got one goal from Cristian Espinoza.

Lucas Zelarrayan scored two goals and Gyasi Zardes added another for the Crew (1-0-1).

The Crew outshot the Earthquakes 17-6, with nine shots on goal to four for the Earthquakes.

JT Marcinkowski saved six of the nine shots he faced for the Earthquakes. Eloy Room made one save for the Crew.

Both teams play again next Saturday. The Earthquakes visit the Philadelphia Union and the Crew host Toronto.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up