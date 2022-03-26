Bruins top Islanders 3-2, improve to 14-2-1 in last 17 games

DETROIT (AP) — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist in Boston’s four-goal second period…

DETROIT (AP) — David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each had a goal and an assist in Boston’s four-goal second period and the Bruins beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday to improve to 14-2-1 in their last 17 games.

Boston captain Patrice Bergeron played in his 1,200th game. He became the 120th player in NHL history to reach that milestone. He returned to the lineup Saturday after missing the previous four games with an elbow infection.

Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk each had a second-period goal after Craig Smith and Taylor Hall scored in the first for Boston. Linus Ullmark made 24 saves for Boston.

Brock Nelson scored his 30th of the season, and Anders Lee and Zach Parise each had a power-play score for the Islanders. The had had won four of five.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 38 shots for New York.

LIGHTNING 2, RED WINGS 1, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored on a power play at 2:28 of overtime and Tampa Bay beat Detroit to snap a three-game losing streak.

Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos’ shot. Stamkos tied it on a power play with 4:38 left in regulation . Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals.

Brian Elliott made 26 saves in his first start since March 12 and fifth since Dec. 31.

Oskar Sundqvist scored for Detroit, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 34 saves.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4, OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) —Evgenii Dadonov scored for Vegas at 2:05 of overtime after the Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period against Chicago.

Dadonov scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas’ roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause.

Down 3-0 after two period, Vegas got third-period goals form Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Logan Thompson stopped 30 shots for Vegas, allowing goals by Dominik Kubalik, Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat.

The game marked the return of two-time Stanley Cup champion Alec Martinez for Vegas. He suffered a severe facial laceration on Nov. 11 and missed 53 games.

