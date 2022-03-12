RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russians push toward Kyiv | More US troops deploy overseas in wake of Ukraine invasion | US slashes Russia trade status | How to support Ukraine
Home » Sports » Brentford eases relegation fears…

Brentford eases relegation fears with 2-0 win over Burnley

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 12:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s late double eased Brentford’s relegation fears with a 2-0 win over fellow Premier League struggler Burnley on Saturday.

The striker made it five goals in two matches as the west London team secured back-to-back victories for the first time in its debut Premier League campaign.

Christian Eriksen, starting only his second match since joining in January, lifted in a cross for Toney to head home in the 85th minute.

Toney then scored from the penalty spot in the fourth minute of stoppage time after being brought down by Nathan Collins, who was sent off.

Brentford is nine points clear of the relegation zone where Burnley remains.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up