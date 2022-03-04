Boum, UTEP Miners take on the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (23-4, 16-1 C-USA) at UTEP Miners (17-12, 10-7 C-USA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tylor Perry and the North Texas Mean Green visit Souley Boum and the UTEP Miners in C-USA play.

The Miners are 10-6 in home games. UTEP averages 69 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Mean Green are 16-1 in C-USA play. North Texas is the leader in C-USA giving up just 55.1 points per game while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. North Texas won 66-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Thomas Bell led North Texas with 18 points, and Boum led UTEP with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is averaging 19.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Miners. Jamal Bieniemy is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Perry is averaging 13.7 points for the Mean Green. Bell is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Mean Green: 10-0, averaging 60.5 points, 32 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.8 points.

