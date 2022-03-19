BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,709,128
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Doubles
Championship
Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.