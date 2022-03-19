BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,709,128 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,709,128

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

