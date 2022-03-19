RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » Sports » BNP Paribas Open Results

BNP Paribas Open Results

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 3:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,709,128

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Doubles

Championship

Xu Yifan and Zhaoxuan Yang, China, def. Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, 7-5, 7-6 (4).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up