BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Carlos Alcaraz (19), Spain, def. Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Spain, 6-2, 6-0.

Gael Monfils (26), France, def. Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Rafael Nadal (4), Spain, def. Daniel Evans (27), Britain, 7-5, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka (17), United States, def. Denis Shapovalov (13), Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (10), Italy, def. Benjamin Bonzi, France, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4.

Jenson Brooksby, United States, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (5), Greece, 1-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Maria Sakkari (6), Greece, def. Petra Kvitova (27), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-0.

Veronika Kudermetova (21), Russia, def. Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, 6-4, 0-2, ret.

Daria Saville, Australia, def. Elise Mertens (20), Belgium, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Marketa Vondrousova (30), Czech Republic, def. Anett Kontaveit (4), Estonia, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Viktorija Golubic (31), Switzerland, def. Jasmine Paolini, Italy, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (4).

Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, def. Victoria Azarenka (13), Belarus, 6-3, 6-4.

Paula Badosa (5), Spain, def. Sara Sorribes Tormo (32), Spain, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Aslan Karatsev and Andrey Rublev, Russia, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-4.

Andrey Golubev, Kazakhstan, and Alexander Zverev, Germany, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul, United States, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (4), Colombia, 6-1, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (2), Britain, def. Andres Molteni and Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Asia Muhammad, United States, and Ena Shibahara (7), Japan, def. Alison Riske and Sofia Kenin, United States, 1-6, 6-4, 10-1.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Maria Sakkari, Greece, 6-4, 6-1.

