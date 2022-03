BNP Paribas Open Results

Sunday At Indian Wells Tennis Garden Indian Wells, Calif. Purse: $8,584,055 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results…

Sunday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,584,055

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Sunday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

John Isner (23), United States, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2).

Andrey Rublev (7), Russia, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 7-5, 6-4.

Steve Johnson, United States, def. Aslan Karatsev (22), Russia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Marin Cilic (24), Croatia, 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Taylor Fritz (20), United States, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-1, 6-1.

Alexander Bublik (31), Kazakhstan, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Hubert Hurkacz (11), Poland, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Liudmila Samsonova (28), Russia, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Emma Raducanu (11), Britain, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-5.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, def. Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, and Sander Gille, Belgium, 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (8), Britain, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Alize Cornet, France, and Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, and Laura Siegemund, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 10-2.

